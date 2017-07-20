LCPD granted use of drug that reverses effects of opioid overdos - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD granted use of drug that reverses effects of opioid overdoses

The Lake Charles Police Department will receive 250 vials of a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. 

The drug, called Naloxone, was provided by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office.

The drugs were funded by a $1 million legal settlement between Landry and pharmaceutical company Pfizer. 

The Lake Charles Police Department said approximately 780 Louisiana residents die from prescription overdoses each year. 

Injury-related death due to drug overdose is more common than automobile accidents for Americans between the ages of 25 and 64, according to the Center for Disease Control. 

Naloxone has a shelf life of 15 to 24 month. The Lake Charles Police Department can get the medicine as often as needed. 

