LCPD granted use of drug that reverses effects of opioid overdoses

The Lake Charles Police Department will receive 250 vials of a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The drug, called Naloxone, was provided by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office.

The drugs were funded by a $1 million legal settlement between Landry and pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The Lake Charles Police Department said approximately 780 Louisiana residents die from prescription overdoses each year.

Injury-related death due to drug overdose is more common than automobile accidents for Americans between the ages of 25 and 64, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Naloxone has a shelf life of 15 to 24 month. The Lake Charles Police Department can get the medicine as often as needed.

