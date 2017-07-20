FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, hazy, humid and dry conditions through Friday, with a better chance for rain this weekend

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. Heat indices will still be high through tonight. Overnight we will be left with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain chances are down to zero tonight.

Friday will be another hot day with high temperatures and low rain chances. We will have partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers in the afternoon are not ruled out. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices 102-107.

At the start of the weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. An upper level high to our north that has limited rain chances, will be moving away and a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico will come into our area, therefore increasing our rain chances. Showers will still be scattered in the afternoon. This trend will continue for Sunday and we will continue to have scattered showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

On Monday will have rain chances go back down to only 20%. The same upper level high pressure will be migrating back south closer to our area and will limit, but not quite eliminate, our rain chances. Tuesday will be the same thing with a 20% chance of showers and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Not much will change Wednesday and Thursday. We will still be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine adding to the heat in the day. There could still be a stray shower or two, but none big enough to cool us off. Heat indices will be 98-106.

Heading into next weekend, we will still have partly cloudy skies. So despite the heat, we will at least dry out. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Always remember, when the heat is up like this week, drink lots of water, limit your time outside, and even use sunscreen. Also do not forget about your pets outside, or in your car!