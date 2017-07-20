Over 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall

Around 2,100 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.

While deployed, the unit will maintain a presence at their home station of Fort Polk, training for future deployments and continuing their partnership with the Texas National Guard's 36th Infantry Division, said Harrell.

"Our soldiers have spent the last year preparing for this mission and are ready to handle any threat anywhere," Col. Brian Sullivan, 3BCT commander said in a statement. "Without their sacrifice and efforts, our unit would not be the combat focused force it is. I want to extend heartfelt gratitude to our soldiers and their families for everything they have done and continue to do."

In the statement, Sullivan reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to the welfare and support of the families of deployed soldiers.

"The 3BCT and (Joint Readiness Training Center) leadership have multiple programs and support services in place to ensure our families receive any support they may need while their loved ones are deployed," said Sullivan. "Community members and leaders from Vernon Parish and beyond have committed to ensuring all families have the full support of the communities."

