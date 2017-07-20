Over 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Over 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Around 2,100 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.

While deployed, the unit will maintain a presence at their home station of Fort Polk, training for future deployments and continuing their partnership with the Texas National Guard's 36th Infantry Division, said Harrell.

"Our soldiers have spent the last year preparing for this mission and are ready to handle any threat anywhere," Col. Brian Sullivan, 3BCT commander said in a statement. "Without their sacrifice and efforts, our unit would not be the combat focused force it is. I want to extend heartfelt gratitude to our soldiers and their families for everything they have done and continue to do."

In the statement, Sullivan reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to the welfare and support of the families of deployed soldiers.

"The 3BCT and (Joint Readiness Training Center) leadership have multiple programs and support services in place to ensure our families receive any support they may need while their loved ones are deployed," said Sullivan. "Community members and leaders from Vernon Parish and beyond have committed to ensuring all families have the full support of the communities."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Baby-sitter indicted in connection with death of Willow Molina-Renteria

    Baby-sitter indicted in connection with death of Willow Molina-Renteria

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:37:27 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death. A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death. A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Over 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall

    Over 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:34:31 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Over 2,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.

    Approximately 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.

    More >>

    Over 2,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.

    Approximately 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.

    More >>

  • Arts and Crabs Fest coming in August

    Arts and Crabs Fest coming in August

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:20:29 GMT
    (Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)(Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)

    The eighth annual Arts and Crabs Fest will take place on Saturday, August 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Burton Coliseum.  Arts and Crabs Fest celebrates Louisiana seafood and culture. There will be a crab dish taste testing contest, and craft brew samples. Festival goers can cast their vote for the Best Crab Dish award, which is determined by the amount of tips each cook receives. Funds raised at the Arts and Crabs Fest will go back to communities in SWLA through the A...

    More >>

    The eighth annual Arts and Crabs Fest will take place on Saturday, August 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Burton Coliseum.  Arts and Crabs Fest celebrates Louisiana seafood and culture. There will be a crab dish taste testing contest, and craft brew samples. Festival goers can cast their vote for the Best Crab Dish award, which is determined by the amount of tips each cook receives. Funds raised at the Arts and Crabs Fest will go back to communities in SWLA through the A...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly