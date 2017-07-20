Southeast Tourism Society: Marshland Festival Top 20 Event

The Southeast Tourism Society named the Marshland Festival one of 2017's Top 20 events for the month of July.

The festival is coming up on July 28-29 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

There will be Zydeco and Country Cajun music featured.

The festival raises funds for schools and churches in Hackberry.

There will be live entertainment, games, arts and crafts, food, and exhibits.

Admission is $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday. Children 12 and under are free.

