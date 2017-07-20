Southeast Tourism Society: Marshland Festival Top 20 Event

Over 2,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.
Approximately 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.More >>
The eighth annual Arts and Crabs Fest will take place on Saturday, August 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Burton Coliseum. Arts and Crabs Fest celebrates Louisiana seafood and culture. There will be a crab dish taste testing contest, and craft brew samples. Festival goers can cast their vote for the Best Crab Dish award, which is determined by the amount of tips each cook receives. Funds raised at the Arts and Crabs Fest will go back to communities in SWLA through the A...More >>
Sulphur officials will be hosting the City's fifteenth annual Night Out Against Crime. The event will take place Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Cal Arena. According to Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan, the event is to raise awareness about crime, drugs, and violence in the community. Free food and drinks will be provided. There will also be games, an antique car show, and exhibits from multiple law enforcement agencies from across southwest Louisiana. S...More >>
The Southeast Tourism Society named the Marshland Festival one of 2017s Top 20 Events for the month of July. The festival is coming up on July twenty-eighth and twenty-ninth at the Lake Charles Civic Center. There will be Zydeco and Country Cajun music featured. The festival raises funds for schools and churches in Hackberry. There will be live entertainment, games, arts and crafts, food, and exhibits. Admission is $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday. C...More >>
