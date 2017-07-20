Arts and Crabs Fest coming in August

(Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)

The Eighth Annual Arts and Crabs Fest will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Burton Coliseum.

Arts and Crabs Fest celebrates Louisiana seafood and culture.

There will be a crab dish taste testing contest, and craft brew samples.

Festival-goers can cast their vote for the Best Crab Dish award, which is determined by the amount of tips each cook receives.

Funds raised at the Arts and Crabs Fest will go back to communities in SWLA through the Arts Council's events.

The festival is also seeking sponsorships.

For details, call 337-439-2787 or visit the Arts Council website HERE.

