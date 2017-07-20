Sulphur participating in National Night Out - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur participating in National Night Out

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur officials will be hosting the City's Fifteenth Annual Night Out Against Crime.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at the West Cal Arena.

According to Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan, the event is to raise awareness about crime, drugs, and violence in the community. The event is meant to highlight crime prevention efforts, and encourage constructive dialogue between members of the community and law enforcement.

Free food and drinks will be provided.

There will also be games, an antique car show, and exhibits from multiple law enforcement agencies from across Southwest Louisiana.

 Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Baby-sitter indicted in connection with death of Willow Molina-Renteria

    Baby-sitter indicted in connection with death of Willow Molina-Renteria

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:37:27 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death. A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Willow Rain Molina-Renteria's baby-sitter has been indicted a year and two months after her death. A grand jury in Vernon Parish indicted Rodney D. Bailey Jr. on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. Bailey faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Bailey has been a person of interest since 2-year-old Willow was found dead in May 2016. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Over 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall

    Over 2,000 Fort Polk soldiers will deploy to Iraq this fall

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:34:31 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Over 2,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.

    Approximately 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.

    More >>

    Over 2,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Polk will deploy to Iraq this fall, the City of Leesville announced Thursday.

    Approximately 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will conduct combat and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, said Sonny Harrell, City of Leesville spokesman.

    More >>

  • Arts and Crabs Fest coming in August

    Arts and Crabs Fest coming in August

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:20:29 GMT
    (Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)(Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)

    The eighth annual Arts and Crabs Fest will take place on Saturday, August 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Burton Coliseum.  Arts and Crabs Fest celebrates Louisiana seafood and culture. There will be a crab dish taste testing contest, and craft brew samples. Festival goers can cast their vote for the Best Crab Dish award, which is determined by the amount of tips each cook receives. Funds raised at the Arts and Crabs Fest will go back to communities in SWLA through the A...

    More >>

    The eighth annual Arts and Crabs Fest will take place on Saturday, August 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Burton Coliseum.  Arts and Crabs Fest celebrates Louisiana seafood and culture. There will be a crab dish taste testing contest, and craft brew samples. Festival goers can cast their vote for the Best Crab Dish award, which is determined by the amount of tips each cook receives. Funds raised at the Arts and Crabs Fest will go back to communities in SWLA through the A...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly