Sulphur participating in National Night Out

Sulphur officials will be hosting the City's Fifteenth Annual Night Out Against Crime.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at the West Cal Arena.

According to Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan, the event is to raise awareness about crime, drugs, and violence in the community. The event is meant to highlight crime prevention efforts, and encourage constructive dialogue between members of the community and law enforcement.

Free food and drinks will be provided.

There will also be games, an antique car show, and exhibits from multiple law enforcement agencies from across Southwest Louisiana.

