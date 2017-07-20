WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson parole hearing

A DeQuincy businessman has the distinction of being one of the first National Guard members to represent his town. It had been five years since World War 2 and Ed Wilcox found himself serving his country in the National Guard. Wilcox was too young to serve in the war, but felt the guard could keep him trained. "We went to training, Fort Polk and everywhere else," said Wilcox. "Learned to shoot. Learned how to walk. Laughs. How to march." Wilcox becam...