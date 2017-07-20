WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson parole hearing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson parole hearing

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
O.J. Simpson (Source: CNN) O.J. Simpson (Source: CNN)
(KPLC) -

O.J. Simpson is appearing before the Nevada parole board today.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch the proceedings live.

Simpson is serving a 9- to 33-year sentence for a 2008 conviction for kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges. Simpson and five men confronted a pair of sports memorabilia dealers to get memorabilia that Simpson claimed was rightfully his.

