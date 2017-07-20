Sulphur Police Chief: No evidence of foul play in death at Sulph - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Sulphur Police Chief: No evidence of foul play in death at Sulphur jail

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jacob Naegele (Source: Dignity Memorial) Jacob Naegele (Source: Dignity Memorial)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The man who died in the Sulphur City Jail early Tuesday morning had been arrested on a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace by public intoxication.

Jacob Naegele was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Monday and was found during a routine check by a jailer deceased in his cell around 2:45 a.m., Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said. Naegele had been placed in a cell by himself.

Coats said previously said that Naegele's "every move" while in police custody was recorded on camera.

Coats said that Sulphur police received a call about an intoxicated person near Invader and Trailer streets. An officer found Naegele alone and sitting on the ground. After it was determined that Naegele was intoxicated, he was arrested and brought to the jail.

Coats said that an investigation did not find any evidence of foul play. Naegele's body has been turned over to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office for examination.

An internal investigation is under way.

Coats has released the following statement:

"The sudden death of Mr. Naegele is under investigation. There is absolutely no truth to the fact that Mr. Naegele was "roughed up" during his detention and arrest. He was arrested for a misdemeanor violation, without incident, and transported to the Sulphur City Jail. The entire time Mr. Naegele was in the custody of the Sulphur Police Department, a camera, of some sort, recorded his every move. Mr. Naegele was found deceased during a routine cell check by a jailer."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson parole hearing

    WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson parole hearing

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 17:22:49 GMT
    O.J. Simpson (Source: CNN)O.J. Simpson (Source: CNN)

    O.J. Simpson is appearing before the Nevada parole board today. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the proceedings live. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    O.J. Simpson is appearing before the Nevada parole board today. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the proceedings live. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:57:21 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • $250,000 La. Lotto ticket sold in Southwest Louisiana

    $250,000 La. Lotto ticket sold in Southwest Louisiana

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:42:21 GMT
    Winning numbers from Wednesday, July 19 drawing. (Source: Louisiana Lottery website)Winning numbers from Wednesday, July 19 drawing. (Source: Louisiana Lottery website)

    The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket worth $250,000 in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>

    The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket worth $250,000 in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Southwest Louisiana. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly