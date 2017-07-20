TRAFFIC: Congestion remains on I-10 westbound near Crowley, right lane blocked

O.J. Simpson is appearing before the Nevada parole board today. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the proceedings live. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
O.J. Simpson is appearing before the Nevada parole board today. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the proceedings live. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket worth $250,000 in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket worth $250,000 in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The man who died in the Sulphur City Jail early Tuesday morning had been arrested on a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Jacob Naegele was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Monday and was found during a routine check by a jailer deceased in his cell around 2:45 a.m., Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said. Naegele had been placed in a cell by himself. Coats said previously said that Naegele's "every move" while in police custody was recorded on came...More >>
The man who died in the Sulphur City Jail early Tuesday morning had been arrested on a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Jacob Naegele was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Monday and was found during a routine check by a jailer deceased in his cell around 2:45 a.m., Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said. Naegele had been placed in a cell by himself. Coats said previously said that Naegele's "every move" while in police custody was recorded on came...More >>
A DeQuincy businessman has the distinction of being one of the first National Guard members to represent his town. It had been five years since World War 2 and Ed Wilcox found himself serving his country in the National Guard. Wilcox was too young to serve in the war, but felt the guard could keep him trained. "We went to training, Fort Polk and everywhere else," said Wilcox. "Learned to shoot. Learned how to walk. Laughs. How to march." Wilcox becam...More >>
A DeQuincy businessman has the distinction of being one of the first National Guard members to represent his town. It had been five years since World War 2 and Ed Wilcox found himself serving his country in the National Guard. Wilcox was too young to serve in the war, but felt the guard could keep him trained. "We went to training, Fort Polk and everywhere else," said Wilcox. "Learned to shoot. Learned how to walk. Laughs. How to march." Wilcox becam...More >>