TRAFFIC: Congestion remains on I-10 westbound near Crowley, right lane blocked

18-wheeler on fire on I-10 westbound near Crowley. (Source: Viewer photo)

The right lane of I-10 westbound near Crowley remains blocked due to vehicle recovery.

Both westbound lanes were closed to traffic earlier due to an 18-wheeler on fire.

The driver's right tire blew out, and as he tried to drive the truck out of the flow of traffic, it caught on fire.

Westbound traffic was stopped for a period of time but now one lane is open as crews clean up the mess, however, congestion remains.

No fatalities reported.

