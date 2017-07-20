$250,000 La. Lotto ticket sold in Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

$250,000 La. Lotto ticket sold in Southwest Louisiana

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Winning numbers from Wednesday, July 19 drawing. (Source: Louisiana Lottery website)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket worth $250,000 in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Southwest Louisiana.

According to the lottery website, a winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.

There was no jackpot winner in the estimated $187 million multistate Powerball drawing. 

The numbers drawn Wednesday night (July 19, 2017) were: 50, 51, 59, 61, 63 and Powerball 4.

The next Powerball drawing on Saturday has an estimated jackpot of $205 million.

