$250,000 La. Lotto ticket sold in Southwest Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket worth $250,000 in Wednesday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was sold in Southwest Louisiana.

According to the lottery website, a winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.

There was no jackpot winner in the estimated $187 million multistate Powerball drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night (July 19, 2017) were: 50, 51, 59, 61, 63 and Powerball 4.

The next Powerball drawing on Saturday has an estimated jackpot of $205 million.

