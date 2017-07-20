FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very hot and humid with low rain chances through Friday

Most of Southwest Louisiana escaped the rain and storms yesterday which will likely be the case again today leaving the heat and humidity as the big weather story.



Upper level high pressure moving overhead will remain in place today and yield to another hot and humid afternoon with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values 104 to 106. It’s important to remember to take heat precautions when performing strenuous tasks outdoors as heat exhaustion or heat stroke will be possible these next few afternoons.



Rain chances remain very low today thanks to the upper level ridge overhead, with no more than a 20% chance of a stray afternoon storm. This pattern will remain in place for Friday with some changes ahead for the weekend.



The ridge aloft will shift north of the area by Saturday, allowing for a disturbance to move across the northern Gulf of Mexico, skirting Louisiana and providing our area with scattered thunderstorm chances both Saturday and Sunday.



By early next week, this feature will move away from our area with high pressure returning a drier pattern with hot afternoon temperatures.



The tropics remain trouble free with plenty of wind shear and dry Saharan air over the eastern Atlantic which will continue to quickly shut down any potential tropical development over the next several days.



Have a great Thursday!



First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

