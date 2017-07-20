WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins Friday at 12:01 A.M.More >>
Police have confirmed a man died earlier this week inside the Sulphur City Jail. According to Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department, the man was arrested Tuesday, put in a cell alone, and died. Police are not giving any word on how he died or releasing his identity. The coroner's report is not complete according to Estess. KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Police Department has identified the third suspect in the Simmons Street homicide as 16-year-old Justin Ned. Police say Ned is wanted on charges of being a principle to First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Armed Robbery, and 3 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Gary Obrien, 31, was shot to death when three male subjects entered a residence located at 409 N. Simmons Street, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, LCPD spokesman. Kirkum said police were called a...More >>
