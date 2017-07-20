WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Lake Charles police say a suspect in a deadly shooting earlier this week is armed, dangerous and on the run.

Sulphur police are awaiting autopsy results after the death of an inmate earlier this week. 38-year-old Jacob Ryan Naegele was found dead after a routine check by a jailer.

With construction seemingly everywhere, it's no secret Lake Charles is facing a rapid influx of new businesses and fresh faces. But, the city itself is focused on one hot commodity.

Plus, the Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kicks off this week. We will have a preview live this morning

And about 3,500 construction jobs are coming to Southwest Louisiana, as a Houston company plans to build a natural gas facility and pipeline here.

In weather, upper-level high pressure moving overhead will remain in place Thursday and yield to another hot and humid afternoon with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values 104 to 106. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.