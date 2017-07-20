WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Lake Charles police say a suspect in a deadly shooting earlier this week is armed, dangerous and on the run.

Sulphur police are awaiting autopsy results after the death of an inmate earlier this week. 38-year-old Jacob Ryan Naegele was found dead after a routine check by a jailer.

With construction seemingly everywhere, it's no secret Lake Charles is facing a rapid influx of new businesses and fresh faces. But, the city itself is focused on one hot commodity.

Plus, the Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kicks off this week. We will have a preview live this morning

And about 3,500 construction jobs are coming to Southwest Louisiana, as a Houston company plans to build a natural gas facility and pipeline here.

In weather, upper-level high pressure moving overhead will remain in place Thursday and yield to another hot and humid afternoon with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values 104 to 106. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 10:07:57 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Fishermen ready to head out for Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    Fishermen ready to head out for Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 10:05:37 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins Friday at 12:01 A.M. 

    More >>

    The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins Friday at 12:01 A.M. 

    More >>

  • Lake Charles plans to build new water plant

    Lake Charles plans to build new water plant

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:31:02 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos
    With construction seemingly everywhere, it's no secret Lake Charles is facing a rapid influx of new businesses and fresh faces. But, the city itself is focused on one hot commodity. "We are going to need a new water plant within three years to service the demands of the City of Lake Charles," said John Cardone, Lake Charles city administrator. "We need to start as soon as possible on it." According to the city, if in three years a new water plant is not built, La...More >>
    With construction seemingly everywhere, it's no secret Lake Charles is facing a rapid influx of new businesses and fresh faces. But, the city itself is focused on one hot commodity. "We are going to need a new water plant within three years to service the demands of the City of Lake Charles," said John Cardone, Lake Charles city administrator. "We need to start as soon as possible on it." According to the city, if in three years a new water plant is not built, La...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly