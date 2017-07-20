Fishermen ready to head out for Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fishermen ready to head out for Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 21.

Anglers have just 22 hours to reel in the biggest fish in the Gulf to win top prizes.

Sunday, weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, and are open to the public.

You can still sign up for the tournament at Cajun Tackle, #200, 2640 Country Club Road, Lake Charles.

For more information, call Crystal LaFosse at 337-802-5525, email saltycatchfishingrodeo@gmail.com or visit its website, HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • What's Going Around: roseola

    What's Going Around: roseola

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 10:56:57 GMT
    Roseola is a generally mild infection caused by two strains of herpes virus. (Source: KPLC)Roseola is a generally mild infection caused by two strains of herpes virus. (Source: KPLC)

    A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection. 

    More >>

    A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection. 

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 10:07:57 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Fishermen ready to head out for Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    Fishermen ready to head out for Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 10:05:37 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins Friday at 12:01 A.M. 

    More >>

    The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins Friday at 12:01 A.M. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly