Fishermen ready to head out for Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 21.

Anglers have just 22 hours to reel in the biggest fish in the Gulf to win top prizes.

Sunday, weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, and are open to the public.

You can still sign up for the tournament at Cajun Tackle, #200, 2640 Country Club Road, Lake Charles.

For more information, call Crystal LaFosse at 337-802-5525, email saltycatchfishingrodeo@gmail.com or visit its website, HERE.

