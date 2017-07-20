Hometown Hero - Edward Wilcox

A DeQuincy businessman has the distinction of being one of the first National Guard members to represent his town. It had been five years since World War 2 and Ed Wilcox found himself serving his country in the National Guard. Wilcox was too young to serve in the war, but felt the guard could keep him trained. "We went to training, Fort Polk and everywhere else," said Wilcox. "Learned to shoot. Learned how to walk. Laughs. How to march." Wilcox becam...More >>
Police have confirmed a man died earlier this week inside the Sulphur City Jail. According to Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department, the man was arrested Tuesday, put in a cell alone, and died. Police are not giving any word on how he died or releasing his identity. The coroner's report is not complete according to Estess. KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A common strain of the herpes virus is causing What's Going Around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports almost every child will contract roseola at some point, and there is no treatment for the infection.More >>
The Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, begins Friday at 12:01 A.M.More >>
