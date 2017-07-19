Lake Charles plans to build new water plant

With construction seemingly everywhere, it's no secret Lake Charles is facing a rapid influx of new businesses and fresh faces. But, the city itself is focused on one hot commodity.

"We are going to need a new water plant within three years to service the demands of the City of Lake Charles," said John Cardone, Lake Charles city administrator. "We need to start as soon as possible on it."

According to the city, if in three years a new water plant is not built, Lake Charles could face a water shortage of 3.5 million gallons per day. The list of potential consequences is seemingly endless.

"You could jeopardize your fire ratings because of the pressures, you know?" Cardone said. "We need a new water plant for both capacity and to improve the [water] pressures of some of these buildings being constructed."

To meet growing demands for access to water, Lake Charles needs to construct a plant which can hold 6 million gallons of water. For Cardone, there isn't another option.

"If we are going to let people develop and they're going to develop with water and sewer, we need to have the capacity to handle that."

The project is estimated to cost a little over 25 million dollars. But, Lake Charles has access to 20 million dollars from the Department of Health and Hospitals loan fund.