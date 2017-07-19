Lake Charles plans to build new water plant

Police have confirmed a man died earlier this week inside the Sulphur City Jail. According to Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department, the man was arrested Tuesday, put in a cell alone, and died. Police are not giving any word on how he died or releasing his identity. The coroner's report is not complete according to Estess. KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles Police Department has identified the third suspect in the Simmons Street homicide as 16-year-old Justin Ned. Police say Ned is wanted on charges of being a principle to First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Armed Robbery, and 3 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Gary Obrien, 31, was shot to death when three male subjects entered a residence located at 409 N. Simmons Street, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, LCPD spokesman.
Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive in Lake Charles, Tuesday morning.
If you don't really notice the taste of your water - that's a good thing, according to those attending the Louisiana rural water conference in Lake Charles this week. So, what else makes a good drink of water. If there's nothing very remarkable about the water you're drinking, well that's a plus. And some rural water districts are quite competitive about whose water is the best. Districts are not required to enter the yearly competition, but those that do submit samples for judging.
