BREAKING: Police say death occurred in Sulphur City Jail

Police have confirmed a man died earlier this week inside the Sulphur City Jail.

According to Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department, the man was arrested Tuesday, put in a cell alone, and died.

Police are not giving any word on how he died or releasing his identity.

The coroner's report is not complete according to Estess.

KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.