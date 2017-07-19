BREAKING: Police say death occurred in Sulphur City Jail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING: Police say death occurred in Sulphur City Jail

Police have confirmed a man died earlier this week inside the Sulphur City Jail.

According to Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department, the man was arrested Tuesday, put in a cell alone, and died.

Police are not giving any word on how he died or releasing his identity.

The coroner's report is not complete according to Estess.

