UPDATE: Third suspect identified in Simmons Street homicide

Lake Charles Police Department has identified the third suspect in the Simmons Street homicide as 16-year-old Justin Ned. Police say Ned is wanted on charges of being a principle to First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Armed Robbery, and 3 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Gary Obrien, 31, was shot to death when three male subjects entered a residence located at 409 N. Simmons Street, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, LCPD spokesman. Kirkum said police were called a...More >>
Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive in Lake Charles, Tuesday morning.More >>
If you don't really notice the taste of your water - that's a good thing, according to those attending the Louisiana rural water conference in Lake Charles this week. So, what else makes a good drink of water. If there's nothing very remarkable about the water you're drinking, well that's a plus. And some rural water districts are quite competitive about whose water is the best. Districts are not required to enter the yearly competition, but those that do submit sa...More >>
Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles. The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row. The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region. Louisiana earned points for attr...More >>
