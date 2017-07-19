UPDATE: Third suspect identified in Simmons Street homicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Third suspect identified in Simmons Street homicide

Lake Charles Police Department have identified the third suspect in the Simmons Street homicide as 16-year-old Justin Ned.
Police say Ned is wanted on charges of being a principle to first-degree murder, 3 counts of armed robbery, and 3 counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Gary Obrien, 31, was shot to death when three male subjects entered a residence located at 409 N. Simmons Street, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, LCPD spokesman.
Kirkum said police were called at 3:34 a.m. Monday, July 17, about shots fired near the intersection of Simmons and Opelousas streets. Upon arrival, Obrien was confirmed dead and another person was found to have sustained minor injuries.
Kirkum said two witnesses who were not shot said that three armed males, who had their faces covered and were wearing dark clothing, entered the rear of the residence. When Obrien refused to comply with a demand, one of the males shot and killed him. One of the witnesses did receive a minor injury.
All three then fled on foot.
Around 7 p.m. on Monday, Lake Charles Police arrested Justin Landry, 20, Lake Charles, and Jermyre Bowers, 18, Lake Charles. Landry was arrested for first-degree-murder and Bowers was arrested for obstruction of justice, said Kirkum.
According to authorities the suspect at large, Justin Ned, is armed and dangerous. Anyone who know his whereabouts is urged to call The Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

