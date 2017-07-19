Salvation Army seeing increase in community needs

The Lake Charles Salvation Army is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of men using its facility.

The Salvation Army has seen a 72 percent increase in the number of people using its facilities this year, according to Lt. Richard Watts, Lake Charles Corps Officer.

During the summer the Salvation Army shelters are always busy but that is also when the biggest donation decrease is.

More people in need and fewer resources creates a problem for the Corps.

The organization says the men they're serving have jobs, but it's possible the lack of affordable housing is why they are coming to The Salvation Army.

According to Lt. Watts, the Lake Charles Corps has served 16,750 meals this year already.

Last year the total number of meals served was 16,175.

The Salvation Army is asking for the community's help with funds and donations through its website HERE or at the Corps office at 3020 Legion Street.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.