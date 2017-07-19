Salvation Army seeing increase in community needs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Salvation Army seeing increase in community needs

(Source: Google) (Source: Google)

The Lake Charles Salvation Army is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of men using its facility.

The Salvation Army has seen a 72 percent increase in the number of people using its facilities this year, according to Lt. Richard Watts, Lake Charles Corps Officer.

During the summer the Salvation Army shelters are always busy but that is also when the biggest donation decrease is.

More people in need and fewer resources creates a problem for the Corps.

The organization says the men they're serving have jobs, but it's possible the lack of affordable housing is why they are coming to The Salvation Army.

According to Lt. Watts, the Lake Charles Corps has served 16,750 meals this year already.

Last year the total number of meals served was 16,175.

The Salvation Army is asking for the community's help with funds and donations through its website HERE or at the Corps office at 3020 Legion Street.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Authorities release photo of car believed to have been used in armed robbery on Derek Drive

    Authorities release photo of car believed to have been used in armed robbery on Derek Drive

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:39:53 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive in Lake Charles, Tuesday morning. 

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive in Lake Charles, Tuesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Taste testing and byproduct contamination part of Rural Water Conference

    Taste testing and byproduct contamination part of Rural Water Conference

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:43:19 GMT

    If you don't really notice the taste of your water - that's a good thing, according to those attending the Louisiana rural water conference in Lake Charles this week. So,  what else makes a good drink of water. If there's nothing very remarkable about the water you're drinking, well that's a plus.  And some rural water districts are quite competitive about whose water is the best.  Districts are not required to enter the yearly competition, but those that do submit sa...

    More >>

    If you don't really notice the taste of your water - that's a good thing, according to those attending the Louisiana rural water conference in Lake Charles this week. So,  what else makes a good drink of water. If there's nothing very remarkable about the water you're drinking, well that's a plus.  And some rural water districts are quite competitive about whose water is the best.  Districts are not required to enter the yearly competition, but those that do submit sa...

    More >>

  • Lake Charles wins South's Small Market of the Year for fifth year in a row

    Lake Charles wins South's Small Market of the Year for fifth year in a row

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:24:36 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles.  The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row. The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region. Louisiana earned points for attr...

    More >>

    Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles.  The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row. The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region. Louisiana earned points for attr...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly