List reveals top vehicles in danger of being stolen... Did your vehicle make it?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It can happen at any time and any place - that's what authorities say about having your vehicle stolen.

When several residents were asked which kind of vehicle will most likely be the target of a theft, they said luxury vehicles: 

"The high-end cars," said William Peterson. " A Lexus, maybe a Cadillac or two, I'm sure."

"Like BMWs," said Denise Armstad.

"Mercedes and Yukons," said Melissa DeRouen.

However, others had different ideas.

"Toyota Camrys," Beverly Burnett said. 

"Nissan," said Armstad. 

"The pickup trucks for sure," said Samuel Roberson...

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its "Hot Wheels" list which shows the top 10 vehicles most likely to be stolen in Louisiana, based on data from 2016.

In the Bayou State, the Chevrolet pickup truck ranks No. 1. 

10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Louisiana

  • 1, Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2006
  • 2, Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006
  • 3, Honda Accord 2006
  • 4, Toyota Camry 2014
  • 5, Nissan Altima 2012
  • 6, GMC Pickup (Full Size) 2008
  • 7, Chevrolet Impala 2005
  • 8, Dodge Pickup (Full Size) 2001
  • 9, Toyota Corolla 2015
  • 10, Chevrolet Tahoe 2003

So, how can you protect yourself from becoming targets?

"You need to upgrade your car with an anti-theft system," said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department. "Whether that's steering wheel locks or whether you want to put on some tracking device on your vehicle that it doesn't already have."

In Lake Charles, there have been 78 stolen vehicles since the beginning of the year: 15 Fords, 12 Chevys and 8 Hondas.

"You can be in the best neighborhood in the world if somebody wants your car, they're going to take your car," he said. 

But across the board, the Honda Accord ranks number one with 50,427 Accords stolen last year.

"If they steal my vehicle, God bless them," said Raymond Ceasar.

