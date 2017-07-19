SB&D: Lake Charles wins Small Market of the Year

Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles.

The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row.

The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region.

Louisiana earned points for attracting large employment projects at 84.4 points-per-million people in the region, and had 57 project wins with projects having to total $30 million or more.

The Tellurian's $11.8 billion LNG project in Calcasieu Parish is one of two liquefied natural gas projects topping the list of job-creating projects for the South.

Louisiana is one of the top-ranking states for business in multiple national economic development categories.

For more about the 2017 State of the Year rankings in Southern Business & Development magazine, visit www.sb-d.com.

