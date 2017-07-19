SB&D: Lake Charles wins Small Market of the Year

It can happen at any time and any place, that's what authorities say about having your vehicle stolen and when most people think about what kind of vehicle will most likely be the target of a theft? They think of luxury vehicles. "The high-end cars," said William Peterson. " A Lexus, maybe a Cadillac or two, I'm sure." "Like BMWs," said Denise Armstad. "Mercedes and Yukons," said Melissa DeRouen. But others said, "To...More >>
It can happen at any time and any place, that's what authorities say about having your vehicle stolen and when most people think about what kind of vehicle will most likely be the target of a theft? They think of luxury vehicles. "The high-end cars," said William Peterson. " A Lexus, maybe a Cadillac or two, I'm sure." "Like BMWs," said Denise Armstad. "Mercedes and Yukons," said Melissa DeRouen. But others said, "To...More >>
Car theft. Mobile users, click on the map below for details on each vehicle theft in Lake Charles in the past three months.More >>
Car theft. Mobile users, click on the map below for details on each vehicle theft in Lake Charles in the past three months.More >>
Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles. The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row. The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region. Louisiana earned points for attr...More >>
Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles. The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row. The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region. Louisiana earned points for attr...More >>
By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. We’ve avoided the rain today thanks to an upper level high to our north that has limited the rain chances. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are at 20% tonight. Thursday will have rain chances at 30% with partly cloudy skies.More >>
By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. We’ve avoided the rain today thanks to an upper level high to our north that has limited the rain chances. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are at 20% tonight. Thursday will have rain chances at 30% with partly cloudy skies.More >>
SWLA Abolitionists are working to stop human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
SWLA Abolitionists are working to stop human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana.More >>