Parts of Beauregard Parish under boil advisory

Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory until further notice.

The customers located on Neale Oilfield Road and Schuetz Road on the south side of Graybow intersection should boil any water they use until the advisory is lifted.

Any questions should be directed to the office of Waterworks District 3 at 337-725-3000.

