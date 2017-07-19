Parts of Beauregard Parish under boil advisory

Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive in Lake Charles, Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive in Lake Charles, Tuesday morning.More >>
If you don't really notice the taste of your water - that's a good thing, according to those attending the Louisiana rural water conference in Lake Charles this week. So, what else makes a good drink of water. If there's nothing very remarkable about the water you're drinking, well that's a plus. And some rural water districts are quite competitive about whose water is the best. Districts are not required to enter the yearly competition, but those that do submit sa...More >>
If you don't really notice the taste of your water - that's a good thing, according to those attending the Louisiana rural water conference in Lake Charles this week. So, what else makes a good drink of water. If there's nothing very remarkable about the water you're drinking, well that's a plus. And some rural water districts are quite competitive about whose water is the best. Districts are not required to enter the yearly competition, but those that do submit sa...More >>
Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles. The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row. The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region. Louisiana earned points for attr...More >>
Lake Charles has earned the top spot for Small Market of the Year in the South according to the Southern Business & Development magazine, for the 2016 business year. This is the 5th year in a row for Lake Charles. The state of Louisiana also took number one in business development in the South for the 9th year in a row. The rankings are decided by capital-investment and job-creation projects across the region. Louisiana earned points for attr...More >>
Waterworks district 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory until further notice. The customers located on Neale Oilfield Road and Schuetz Road on the south side of Graybow intersection should boil any water they use until the advisory is lifted. Any questions should be directed to the office of Waterworks District 3 at (337)-725-3000. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Waterworks district 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory until further notice. The customers located on Neale Oilfield Road and Schuetz Road on the south side of Graybow intersection should boil any water they use until the advisory is lifted. Any questions should be directed to the office of Waterworks District 3 at (337)-725-3000. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Salvation Army is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of men using its facility. The Salvation Army has seen a 72 percent increase in the number of people using its facilities this year. During the summer the Salvation Army shelters are always busy but that is also when the biggest donation decrease is, Lieutenant Richard Watts, Lake Charles Corps Officer said. More people in need and fewer resources creates a problem for the Corps. The organization says the ...More >>
The Lake Charles Salvation Army is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of men using its facility. The Salvation Army has seen a 72 percent increase in the number of people using its facilities this year. During the summer the Salvation Army shelters are always busy but that is also when the biggest donation decrease is, Lieutenant Richard Watts, Lake Charles Corps Officer said. More people in need and fewer resources creates a problem for the Corps. The organization says the ...More >>