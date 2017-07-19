Interactive map: Car thefts in Lake Charles

Seventy vehicles have been stolen in Lake Charles in the past three months, according to crimereports.com, which partners with the Lake Charles Police Department for crime stats.

The interactive map shows where each car theft incident has occurred.

Want to know which type of car is the most stolen in Louisiana? KPLC reporter Candy Rodriguez will have that information and more on 7News at Five. Watch online HERE.

Mobile users, click on the map below for details on each car theft in Lake Charles in the past three months.

