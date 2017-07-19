FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances through Friday causing high temperatures in the afternoon

By sunset this evening the temperatures will start to go down. We’ve avoided the rain today thanks to an upper level high to our north that has limited the rain chances. Overnight we will be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances are at 20% tonight.

Thursday will have rain chances at 30% with partly cloudy skies. There is still little chance for showers to develop because of the upper level high causing a sinking motion and limiting rain chances. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices 102-105.

Friday will not be much different with rain chances remaining at 30% and partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers in the afternoon are not ruled out. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices 102-106.

At the start of next weekend, more scattered storms in the afternoon are expected on Saturday. The upper level high to our north will be moving away and a disturbance will come into our area, therefore increasing our rain chances. Showers will still be scattered in the afternoon. This trend will continue for Sunday and we will continue to have scattered showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Next week on Monday will have rain chances go back down to only 20%. A high pressure will be building in and will limit, but not quite eliminate, our rain chances. Tuesday will be the same thing with a 20% chance of showers and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both have slightly higher rain chances at 30% with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will still be partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine adding to the heat in the day. Any shower we get, we will have to hope is big enough to cool us down. Otherwise, heat indices will be in the triple digits.