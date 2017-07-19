LCPD searching for armed robbery suspects who threatened officers via stolen cell phone

Authorities are searching for four suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive Tuesday morning.

Following the robbery, one of the suspects called Check Into Cash from a cell phone stolen during the robbery and threatened harm against the responding officers.

Three black males entered the business around 11:25 a.m., said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. One inquired about a loan. When the clerk asked him for the proper documentation, two of the three pulled out weapons. The suspect who had inquired about the loan then demanded money. They took money from the cash register then fled in a gray four-door sedan, driven by a fourth male. The vehicle had chrome trim around the back side windows.

While police were investigating, one of the suspects called the business from a cell phone that was stolen from a patron during the robbery. The suspect told an officer who answered the phone that he was watching the officers and threatened to harm them.

Two cell phones were stolen from three of the patrons in the building. None of the patrons were injured.

Kirkum asked anyone with any information to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1456.

Cpl. Stefanie Boullion was the initial officer and Det. Larry Newingham is handling the investigation.

