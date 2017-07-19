UPDATE on neglected Leesville horses: one put down, one recovering

SWLA Abolitionists are working to stop human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed the Check Into Cash on Derek Drive in Lake Charles, Tuesday morning.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A picture shot earlier this spring at a deer lease in the Gillis area could be a rare sighting of two Louisiana Black Bears. The photo got the attention of Justin Lanclos, who manages the Louisiana Bowhunters website. "There was one gentleman who said they had seen one with a collar and that Wildlife and Fisheries had a tracking device on it, and had seen it travel from Gillis to Sabine Island which is west of Vinton and back," said Lanclos. "Apparently...More >>
