UPDATE on neglected Leesville horses: one put down, one recovering

A Leesville man has been arrested after horses in his care were found neglected and abused, authorities said.

Issac Grant, 68, of Leesville, is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Photos that have been circulating on social media show chains around the horses' necks cutting into their skin. The horses also appear malnourished in the photos. Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft confirmed that the photos are legitimate.

The two horses were taken by the sheriff's office and two more were found in better condition. Craft says they are being removed from the property as well. However, one of the neglected horses Craft says had to be put down due to the severity of his condition.

"It was disturbing," said Craft. "This type of care was not justified and he has no defense as far as in concerned."

As for the other neglected horse, his future is looking brighter thanks to the Swanny Creek Ranch.

"When they brought him to us yesterday, he was very nervous, scared," said Ranch Manager, David Corbin. "We got him in the welcome pen and gave him some loving, and gave him his meds. We're giving him some space to let him get used to everything."

He's in good hands. The ranch has 5 rescue horses they have nursed back to health.

"I don't see any problem with the recovery," said Corbin. "It's going to be a long process, but with a little TLC, hes going to be a great horse again."

Bond has not been set for Grant, who remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

