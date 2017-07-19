FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances lower through Friday

Hot temperatures look to be the big talker for the rest of the work-week thanks to lower rain chances. Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere is pushing our way and that will limit the amount of daily storms that develop across Southwest Louisiana for the next few days. With that said, daytime heating combined with the lower level moisture in place will still be enough to trigger a few stray afternoon storms, just not as many as we’ve seen over previous days.

Temperatures in the morning start off in the upper 70s and will quickly warm up through the 80s and into the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values up to 104 this afternoon. Take frequent breaks and stay well hydrated when working outdoors in the afternoon sun.

This slight downward trend in rain chances looks to continue through Friday with at least one or two afternoon storms, but no organized storms systems affecting the area until the weekend.

An upper level low will move over the Gulf waters this weekend and likely trigger a few more scattered afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday with rain chances going back up a little higher during the timeframe. Next week is again looking drier as high pressure returns by Monday and Tuesday.

The tropics are again looking very quiet with Tropical Storm Don fizzling out late last night just west of the Windward Islands and any new tropical development very unlikely in the Atlantic thanks to a lot wind shear in place that should prevent storm development.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry