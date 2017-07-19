Human trafficking seminar in Lake Charles

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
SWLA Abolitionists are working to stop human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
southwest Louisiana growing pains include increased traffic--that tries the patience of many trying to get where they need to go, such as one area where bridge construction has some residents wringing their hands. the locals will tell you highway 27 near Houston river road used to be like a quiet, country backroad. no more-- Joeanna Gaspard says now it's more like: "The I-10 Bridge in the mornings and when everybody's getting off work," said Gaspard. At rush hour it...More >>
A Leesville man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Issac Grant, 68, of Leesville, was arrested in connection with abused horses seen on social media in a Facebook post. Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam craft advised that the matter had been addressed by deputies there. The horses have been removed from the location and their needs are being taken care of. Bond has not been set for Grant and he remains in the Vernon Parish jail. Copy...More >>
This year, the Burton Coliseum is celebrating 40 years. It opened its doors back in Feb. of 1977 after the complex was constructed in 1976 with tax money voted on by the residents of Calcasieu Parish on land donated by the late W.T. Burton. The complex has the capacity to hold around 8,000 people and ample parking space to go along with it. "Our complex is actually something that's very unique," Jason Barnes, director of the Burton Coliseum. "There ar...More >>
