Human trafficking seminar in Lake Charles

Human trafficking seminar in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

SWLA Abolitionists are working to stop human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana.

According to humantraffickinghotline.org, there were 104 human trafficking cases reported in Louisiana in 2016.

On Saturday, July 22, at Central Library's DeBakey room, there will be a free seminar to inform the public on human trafficking.

Human trafficking 101, human trafficking in Southwest Louisiana, human trafficking laws and internet safety are some of the topics to be discussed.

The seminar will begin from 12:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Seating is limited to the first 70 people.

You can reserve your ticket at Central Library.

For more information, call 337-476-9868.

