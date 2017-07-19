WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Governors opposing health care plan

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump has invited Senate Republicans to the White House after a GOP attempt to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law collapsed for the second time.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is among a bipartisan group of 11 governors who say U.S. Senate Republicans should end any effort to repeal the federal health care law and replace it later.

A Calcasieu Parish Deputy is still in the hospital after an accident earlier this week between Moss Bluff and Westlake.

The search for a third suspect continues after a deadly shooting in Lake Charles.

Authorities say a Leesville man has been arrested after horses in his care were found neglected and abused.

Southwest Louisiana growing pains include increased traffic--that tries the patience of many trying to get where they need to go, such as one area where bridge construction has some residents wringing their hands.

Plus, Southwest Louisiana Abolitionists are hosting a seminar to fight human trafficking. This morning we will be live to see if human trafficking is an issue in our area.

And the Burton Coliseum is celebrating 40 years.

In weather, Wednesday temperatures in the morning will start off in the upper 70s and will quickly warm up through the 80s and into the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values up to 104 this afternoon. Take frequent breaks and stay well hydrated when working outdoors in the afternoon sun. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

