Burton Coliseum celebrates 40 years

Burton Coliseum celebrates 40 years

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This year, the Burton Coliseum is celebrating 40 years. It opened its doors back in Feb. of 1977 after the complex was constructed in 1976 with tax money voted on by the residents of Calcasieu Parish on land donated by the late W.T. Burton. 

The complex has the capacity to hold around 8,000 people and ample parking space to go along with it. 

"Our complex is actually something that's very unique," Jason Barnes, director of the Burton Coliseum. "There aren't very many facilities around the country that has a coliseum, an outdoor arena, an event barn that is a facility of four acres under one roof."
 
The complex plays host to a number of events, around 311 every year.

From rodeos and livestock shows, to hosting an American Idol homecoming for Joshua Ledet back in 2012 and sporting events like basketball games at the high school and college level. 

But the clock is ticking on the McNeese State University basketball team's time at the Burton Coliseum because soon they'll have their own building to play in. 

"We sort of look at the new arena and the basketball facility that they're building for the basketball program as bittersweet," said Barnes. "We're very excited about the fact that they're going to have their own venue, but we hate to see them leave as well because we've enjoyed so many years of working with them."

Barnes said they only plan to work harder to get ready for the next 40 years. 

"You know we're always just looking for new things and reflecting back on the good memories," he said. "But, also trying to figure out what we can do for the future and what new memories we can create for the community."

For a list of upcoming events at the Burton Coliseum click HERE

The new MSU complex for basketball games is expected to be completed sometime late next year. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

