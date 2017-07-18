Burton Coliseum celebrates 40 years

A Leesville man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Issac Grant, 68, of Leesville, was arrested in connection with abused horses seen on social media in a Facebook post. Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam craft advised that the matter had been addressed by deputies there. The horses have been removed from the location and their needs are being taken care of. Bond has not been set for Grant and he remains in the Vernon Parish jail. Copy...More >>
This year, the Burton Coliseum is celebrating 40 years. It opened its doors back in Feb. of 1977 after the complex was constructed in 1976 with tax money voted on by the residents of Calcasieu Parish on land donated by the late W.T. Burton. The complex has the capacity to hold around 8,000 people and ample parking space to go along with it. "Our complex is actually something that's very unique," Jason Barnes, director of the Burton Coliseum. "There ar...More >>
The deputy involved in a crash Monday evening between Westlake and Moss Bluff is recovering in a local hospital, authorities said. The driver of another truck involved in the accident was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish spokeswoman. Myers said the deputy was at a stop sign at the intersection of Dalton, Davis and Fontenot roads. The deputy was attempting to cross Davis Road onto Fontenot Road. There was traffic congestion northbound ...More >>
Clouds were very widespread Tuesday across Southwest Louisiana and that limited the amount of rain that developed. The clouds also held temperatures down a few degrees, but still most areas reached the upper 80s. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday morning. Upper level high pressure is currently located north of our area and it will likely slide a little farther south...More >>
A Hardee's employee had her bike stolen from work while she was on the clock in Lake Charles. The bike was the Jamaican foreign exchange students only way to and from work. Off duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Cpl. Dale Trahan who works in the Funerals Division heard about the theft from a friend. Cpl. Trahan drove the Hardee's employee to a local store and bought her a new bike on the spot. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Sheriff Tony M...More >>
