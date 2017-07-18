McNeese Scholar of the Month - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calling all educators! Do you know an outstanding student?

McNeese Scholar of the Month

By Mari Wilson, Marketing
Teachers, counselors, and tutors, if you know a student who deserves recognition for their academic achievements, let us know! KPLC will be honoring students who are excelling in their studies by choosing a McNeese Scholar of the Month!  Nominees must be current McNeese students or high school seniors who are McNeese bound. Winners will receive a $100 stipend from McNeese State University to help them continue their academic pursuits. 

Click here to nominate a student for the McNeese Scholar of the Month.

