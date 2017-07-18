Teachers, counselors, and tutors, if you know a student who deserves recognition for their academic achievements, let us know! KPLC will be honoring students who are excelling in their studies by choosing a McNeese Scholar of the Month! Nominees must be current McNeese students or high school seniors who are McNeese bound. Winners will receive a $100 stipend from McNeese State University to help them continue their academic pursuits.
Click here to nominate a student for the McNeese Scholar of the Month.
