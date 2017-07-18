FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly lower rain chances the rest of the week, but still hot and humid

Clouds were very widespread Tuesday across Southwest Louisiana and that limited the amount of rain that developed. The clouds also held temperatures down a few degrees, but still most areas reached the upper 80s.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday morning.

Upper level high pressure is currently located north of our area and it will likely slide a little farther south. This will limit the number of showers, although how far south it gets and how much influence it really has on our weather is uncertain. It is quite possible that we will still see scattered showers and storms especially south of I-10 where the high’s influence will be lower.

Temperatures will not be much different day to day with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s.

For now, there does not appear to be much changing in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Although if the previously mentioned high is stronger and or moves farther south we may see even fewer showers.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming weekend. However, we are tracking Tropical Storm Don near the southern Lesser Antilles. Don will not survive much longer as wind shear will rip the storm apart over the next 24 hours or so. We will continue to keep an eye on Don to make sure nothing changes.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

