Deputy involved in crash recovering at local hospital

The deputy involved in a crash Monday evening between Westlake and Moss Bluff is recovering in a local hospital, authorities said.

The driver of another truck involved in the accident was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish spokeswoman.

Myers said the deputy was at a stop sign at the intersection of Dalton, Davis and Fontenot roads. The deputy was attempting to cross Davis Road onto Fontenot Road. There was traffic congestion northbound on Davis Road and as the deputy eased forward to travel west across the intersection, he was hit by a truck traveling south on Davis Road.

When the truck hit the deputy's car, they both slid into another truck, which was stopped at a stop sign on Fontenot Road.

Click HERE for more.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.