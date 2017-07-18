Deputy buys bike for foreign exchange student who had hers stole - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deputy buys bike for foreign exchange student who had hers stolen

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy came to the rescue of a foreign exchange student who had her bike stolen.

The woman was on the clock at Hardee's when her bike was stolen. The bike was the Jamaican foreign exchange student's only way to and from work, according to a post on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Sheriff's Office Cpl. Dale Trahan, who works in the Funerals Division, was not on duty but heard about the theft from a friend.

Cpl. Trahan drove the Hardee's employee to a local store and bought her a new bike on the spot.  

Sheriff Tony Mancuso awarded Cpl. Trahan with a Commendation Pin for "going above and beyond the call of duty."

The manager of Hardee's, Clifton Deshazo, and two employees, Felisha Morgan and Lacy Louis, were also at the award presentation.

