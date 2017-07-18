Astros place Correa on DL with torn ligament in left thumb

The Houston Astros have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day Disabled List with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks. To take Correa’s spot on the active roster, the club has recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno. The announcement was made by Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

“Losing a player of Carlos’ caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games,” said Luhnow. “We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch.”

This is the first Major League stint on the DL for Correa, who sustained the injury on a swing last night. He is hitting .320 (104x325) with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 84 games this season and currently ranks second in the AL in RBI, tied for second in multi-hit games (33), third in WAR (4.8), fifth in batting average, fifth in OPS (.966) and fifth in runs scored (64). Correa also leads all Major League shortstops in home runs, RBI and OPS, and was the starting shortstop for the American League in this year’s All-Star Game.

Moran, 24, is having a career year at Triple A Fresno, as he’s hitting .308 (93x302) with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 79 games. The left-handed hitting corner infielder has posted career highs in home runs, slugging (.543) and OPS (.916), while playing primarily third base and first base. This will be Moran’s first Major League stint this season and his third overall, as he appeared in nine games for the 2016 Astros.

