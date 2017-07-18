Sheriff's Office: Caretaker steals gold, silver coins from 92-year-old man

An Iowa woman stole 13 silver and gold coins from a 92-year-old man for whom she was a caretaker, authorities said.

Amanda L. Bebee, 35, admitted to taking the coins from a safe inside the man's residence and selling them to a local coin shop, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Deputies began investigating on June 7 after the man reported the missing coins. Bebee was arrested on July 13 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of theft between $5,000 to $25,000. She was released on July 14 on $10,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

