Sheriff's Office: Caretaker steals gold, silver coins from 92-ye - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office: Caretaker steals gold, silver coins from 92-year-old man

Posted By Hannah Daigle, Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An Iowa woman stole 13 silver and gold coins from a 92-year-old man for whom she was a caretaker, authorities said.

Amanda L. Bebee, 35, admitted to taking the coins from a safe inside the man's residence and selling them to a local coin shop, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Deputies began investigating on June 7 after the man reported the missing coins. Bebee was arrested on July 13 and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of theft between $5,000 to $25,000. She was released on July 14 on $10,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Deputy buys bike for foreign exchange student who had hers stolen

    Deputy buys bike for foreign exchange student who had hers stolen

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:09:45 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Hardee's employee had her bike stolen from work while she was on the clock in Lake Charles. The bike was the Jamaican foreign exchange students only way to and from work. Off duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Cpl. Dale Trahan who works in the Funerals Division heard about the theft from a friend. Cpl. Trahan drove the Hardee's employee to a local store and bought her a new bike on the spot.   According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Sheriff Tony M...

    More >>

    A Hardee's employee had her bike stolen from work while she was on the clock in Lake Charles. The bike was the Jamaican foreign exchange students only way to and from work. Off duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Cpl. Dale Trahan who works in the Funerals Division heard about the theft from a friend. Cpl. Trahan drove the Hardee's employee to a local store and bought her a new bike on the spot.   According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Sheriff Tony M...

    More >>

  • Sheriff's Office: Caretaker steals gold, silver coins from 92-year-old man

    Sheriff's Office: Caretaker steals gold, silver coins from 92-year-old man

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-07-18 20:38:33 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    An Iowa woman stole 13 silver and gold coins from a 92-year-old man for whom she was a caretaker, authorities said.

    More >>

    An Iowa woman stole 13 silver and gold coins from a 92-year-old man for whom she was a caretaker, authorities said.

    More >>

  • Ways to save on electric in the summer months

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:11:40 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Electric bills over the past month have skyrocketed for many people in Southwest Louisiana and some of it can be attributed to the rise in temperatures. 

    More >>

    Electric bills over the past month have skyrocketed for many people in Southwest Louisiana and some of it can be attributed to the rise in temperatures. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly