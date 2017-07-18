McNeese's Elliott qualifies for US Amateur Championships

McNeese golfer Blake Elliott will get his chance to play on the grandest stages of them all after qualifying for the U.S. Amateur Men’s Golf Championships following a third place finish at the qualifier tournament at the Lantana Golf Club in Dallas-Fort Worth.



Elliott, who will be a junior this coming season for the Cowboys, will be part of the field at next month’s U.S. Amateur Championships at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. August 14-20.



With a win, the Liberty Hill, Texas native will qualify for a spot in next year’s British Open, U.S. Open, and Masters tournaments.



At the qualifier tourney, Elliott shot rounds of 65 and 71 to finish at 8-under-par with a two round score of 136, four shots behind the winner, Matthew Perrine of Austin.



Also, Sutton Farmer, a junior from Sulphur who transferred to McNeese from Air Force last spring, shot a 6-under-par 136 at the Louisiana amateur qualifying event at the Tchefuncta Country Club, missing out on the national tournament by one stroke. Sutton carded rounds of 64 and 72 in the event and is considered a first alternate for the national tournament.



“I’m extremely happy for both of these guys who are well deserving of everything they achieve,” said McNeese head coach Austin Burk.



Elliott guided McNeese to its second-straight Southland Conference championship this past spring by finishing in a tie for fifth overall with a three-round score of 228. He ranked third on the team for the season in scoring average with a 74.15 mark.



Elliott and Farmer, who took a redshirt last season, are two of seven Cowboys to return for this coming fall season.



Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.