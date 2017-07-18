FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few hit-or-miss storms this afternoon

Sunny in the morning with temperatures quickly warming up through the day with no rain except offshore over the next few hours.

Temperatures will approach 90 degrees by the noon hour with heat index values ranging from 100-105.

We still have a very warm and moist air mass overhead as noted on water vapor imagery this morning, with portions of north and central Louisiana seeing some drier air aloft which will likely limit the bulk of the thunderstorm activity this afternoon to the southern portion of the state.

Computer guidance has consistently been a little less bullish on the coverage of storms developing this afternoon, perhaps taking into account some of the drier air from the north pushing our way, but the bulk of our viewing area will remain in the moist tropical sector and therefore result in a few hit-or-miss afternoon storms as the result.

The forecast will carry a 40% chance of widely scattered storms this afternoon across Southwest Louisiana with the best chances coming from early to mid-afternoon through sunset.

Our rain chances will be a little lower for the rest of the week thanks to a building ridge of high pressure to our north, although a few widely scattered afternoon storms each day will continue to be possible due to the warm humid air and sea breeze combining with daytime heating to result in a few daily pop-up storms.

Daily afternoon storm chances of around 40% will carry through the end of the week and weekend, keeping in mind that storms will be more hit-or-miss, giving some spots a break in the daily deluge.

Overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s with storms ending by early evening, although a few coastal storms will continue to be possible in the overnight to early morning hours for the next few mornings, something that is very typical for this time of year.

Tropical Storm Don in the southern Atlantic will pose no threat to the Gulf as it passes into the eastern Caribbean later this week, eventually dissipating near the coast of South America.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry