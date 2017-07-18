Ways to save on electric in the summer months - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ways to save on electric in the summer months

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Electric bills over the past month have skyrocketed for many people in Southwest Louisiana and some of it can be attributed to the rise in temperatures.

According to a customer service representative from Entergy, it's because air conditioners are one of the largest users in your home of electricity.

In the summer months, there are some ways you can bring your bill down from those steep prices.

According to Entergy, every degree you set your air conditioner to below 78 degrees will increase your bill as much as three percent.

So, keep your thermostat at the highest comfortable temperature and use fans or other ways to cool off.

If you leave on vacation, or for an extended period, turn your air conditioner up to 80 degrees, it can save you money while you're gone.

Ron Childress, a customer service representative from Entergy says your air conditioner may be causing you more money because it needs to be serviced.

Simple things such as leaving storm windows and doors closed when the air conditioner is running and making sure vents are clear of furniture can also help to cool your house off more.

For more ways on how you can save on your electric bill in the summer, click HERE.

