Ways to save on electric in the summer months

Electric bills over the past month have skyrocketed for many people in Southwest Louisiana and some of it can be attributed to the rise in temperatures.More >>
Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of North Simmons Street and Opelousas Street.More >>
Police Juror-elect Brian Abshire is in without opposition, since no one else signed up last week during qualifying. The 41-year-old is a commercial lender at Iberia Bank. He will fill the seat vacated when Nic Hunter became Lake Charles mayor. Abshire says his leadership experience and knowledge of finances will be an asset as a police juror. "I felt like my civic involvement had progressed through non-profit organizations and my various roles on those boards....More >>
The anxiety of a new school year for Parents is now easier to deal with. For the first time, Parents living in Lake Charles will have the opportunity to get a head start on the student registration process. A variety of resources filled the Lake Charles Boston Academy gymnasium. Transportation, lunch applications, special education just to name a few. The pilot program is designed to help parents check off the boxes to avoid those long registration lines we've seen in the past. ...More >>
A Calcasieu Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in an accident at the intersection of Davis, Fontenot and Dalton roads between Westlake and Moss Bluff Monday evening. Law enforcement at the scene said several people, including the deputy, were transported to hospitals. Witnesses say the crash involved three vehicles. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries or who caused the crash. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
