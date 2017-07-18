WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for third suspect in deadly shooting

Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

The search continues for a third suspect in yesterday's deadly shooting on N. Simmons Street in Lake Charles. Two men are in custody.

We're still waiting for more information about a crash involving a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is doing something it's never done before. The long lines of registering your kids for the new school year will be a thing of the past.

Police Juror-elect Brian Abshire is in without opposition since no one else signed up last week during qualifying.

Plus, law enforcement leaders in Calcasieu Parish discussed crime in our area, the high rate of violence, and what to do about it.

And Senate Republican leaders say they don't have the votes to pass their health care bill but they are going forward with a vote to repeal Obamacare.

In weather, it will be a warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

