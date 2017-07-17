Police Juror-elect Brian Abshire looks forward to taking office

Police Juror-elect Brian Abshire is in without opposition, since no one else signed up last week during qualifying.

The 41-year-old is a commercial lender at Iberia Bank. He will fill the seat vacated when Nic Hunter became Lake Charles mayor.

Abshire says his leadership experience and knowledge of finances will be an asset as a police juror.

"I felt like my civic involvement had progressed through non-profit organizations and my various roles on those boards. I felt like my next level would be the public sector and so the opportunity arose, and I felt like I'd be a good fit to work with both the parish and the city being that the district is mostly encompassed within the City of Lake Charles, "said Abshire.

It's no surprise, Abshire says the top challenge facing the police jury is drainage. He says he's eager to tackle problems to try to provide relief.

"Drainage is a large issue and the city and the parish need to come together to find a resolution and I think first we have to figure out how to correct the problem but before we can start correcting it we have to plan for growth and infrastructure. And so putting those things in place in the newer areas is going to be the biggest priority so that we can later come back and fix the issues in the existing areas,"said Abshire.

He says retention ponds are likely part of the solution.

"Retention ponds can be a good way to displace some of the water and then beautifying them around it to create parks, to make them aesthetically pleasing, so that is one option that they're looking at and ordinances are being developed for retention ponds," he said.

Abshire's district includes much of downtown Lake Charles. He says he'll be readily available to constituents and looks forward addressing their concerns.

Abshire's swearing in will be scheduled after the Louisiana Secretary of State sends paperwork to parish administration. He can be reached at 337-302-7416 or via email BrianAbshireCPPJ@gmail.com

Dr. Charles Mackey has been serving in the interim.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved