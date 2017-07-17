7-in-Seven Countdown: Top teams in 2017

We are just three weeks away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven teams this upcoming season.

7. Leesville Wampus Cats (7-5 in 2016)

A lot of competition for the first spot on this list, but Leesville starts it off thanks to returning skill positions and an experienced defense. The Wampus Cats had a bounce back season in 2016, one that saw them win a playoff game and a co-district championship.

Leesville brings back only four starters on offense, lead by quarterback Chris Vargas (who moves over from defense). Leesville returns a pair of offensive lineman to help anchor the line. The true strength of the offense will come from skill position players McKenzie Jackson, Andrew Croker and Duwon Tolbert.

Defensively, the Wampus Cats have a lot of speed to replace, but they are strong on the back end and at linebacker. Sabian Matuu is the heart and soul of that unit at linebacker, while Jackson and Ellis man the secondary. Talyn Adams should be the key cog on the defensive line.

Overall Leesville has some high-end talent to replace, but with the move to a more even district, the Wampus Cats should make some noise in 2017.

