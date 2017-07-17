Calcasieu Sheriff's vehicle involved in accident on Davis Road between Westlake and Moss Bluff

A Calcasieu Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in an accident at the intersection of Davis, Fontenot and Dalton roads between Westlake and Moss Bluff Monday evening.

Law enforcement at the scene said several people, including the deputy, were transported to hospitals.

Witnesses say the crash involved three vehicles.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries or who caused the crash.

