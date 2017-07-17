LC Regional Airport $1 million project improves sewer and reduces wildlife

Police Juror-elect Brian Abshire is in without opposition, since no one else signed up last week during qualifying. The 41-year-old is a commercial lender at Iberia Bank. He will fill the seat vacated when Nic Hunter became Lake Charles mayor. Abshire says his leadership experience and knowledge of finances will be an asset as a police juror. "I felt like my civic involvement had progressed through non-profit organizations and my various roles on those boards....More >>
The anxiety of a new school year for Parents is now easier to deal with. For the first time, Parents living in Lake Charles will have the opportunity to get a head start on the student registration process. A variety of resources filled the Lake Charles Boston Academy gymnasium. Transportation, lunch applications, special education just to name a few. The pilot program is designed to help parents check off the boxes to avoid those long registration lines we've seen in the past. ...More >>
A Calcasieu Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in an accident at the intersection of Davis, Fontenot and Dalton roads between Westlake and Moss Bluff Monday evening. Law enforcement at the scene said several people, including the deputy, were transported to hospitals. Witnesses say the crash involved three vehicles. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries or who caused the crash. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Lake Charles Regional Airport $1.04 million in an effort to help reduce wildlife hazards at the airport by improving sewer infrastructure. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced the news on Friday, July 14. "Wastewater treatment is not the sexiest project," said Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport. "It's obviously something that is very important." The twofold fix is aime...More >>
A Leesville man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Issac Grant, 68, of Leesville, was arrested in connection with abused horses seen on social media in a Facebook post. Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam craft advised that the matter had been addressed by deputies there. The horses have been removed from the location and their needs are being taken care of. Bond has not been set for Grant and he remains in the Vernon Parish jail. Copy...More >>
