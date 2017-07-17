Vernon Sheriff: Man accused of abusing horses arrested

A Leesville man has been arrested after horses in his care were found neglected and abused, authorities said.

Issac Grant, 68, of Leesville, is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Photos that have been circulating on social media show chains around the horses' necks cutting into their skin. The horses also appear malnourished in the photos. Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft confirmed that the photos are legitimate.

He said the horses have been removed from the location and are being cared for.

Bond has not been set for Grant, who remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

