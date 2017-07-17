FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher than normal rain chances again Tuesday with a slight drop in rain chances later this week

Abundant moisture produced quite a bit of rain across Southwest Louisiana again Monday, most of the rain will come to an end near sunset. Overall the same pattern will be in place Tuesday and that means more rain.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning. We could see some patchy fog overnight, especially in areas that saw rain Monday. But fog should not be a major issue, it will be patchy in nature at best.

Slightly drier air will move in over our area by Wednesday and that should reduce the number of showers spread across the area. However, we will still be in a typical summer pattern and that means a 40% chance of rain during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will not be much different day to day with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s.

We may see a drop in rain chances by the weekend if high pressure builds in over our as indicated by some computer models. For now the forecast will keep the rain chance at 40% through the weekend. But if high pressure does return we may see a significant drop in the number of showers around. Of course, that means it will be warmer too with temperatures climbing quickly with limited cooling showers.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming weekend. However, there are two areas worth watching over the Atlantic Ocean. One is located about 500 miles from the Lesser Antilles and is currently classified as Invest 95L, it could become a tropical system over the next few days. But the environment becomes very unfavorable once it reaches the Caribbean Sea later this week. This means it is unlikely to pose any threat to the United States. The other system is more disorganized and farther east.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

