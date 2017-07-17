Sulphur man arrested on over 100 counts of child pornography

Abundant moisture produced quite a bit of rain across Southwest Louisiana again Monday, most of the rain will come to an end near sunset. Overall the same pattern will be in place Tuesday and that means more rain. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning. We could see some patchy fog overnight, especially in areas that saw rain Monday. But fog should not be a major issue, it will be patchy in nature at best...More >>
Abundant moisture produced quite a bit of rain across Southwest Louisiana again Monday, most of the rain will come to an end near sunset. Overall the same pattern will be in place Tuesday and that means more rain. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning. We could see some patchy fog overnight, especially in areas that saw rain Monday. But fog should not be a major issue, it will be patchy in nature at best...More >>
A Sulphur man was arrested by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit for possessing sexual abuse images of children. Cameron Fairley, 27 of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography; 29 of those were for images of victims under the age of 13. Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement saying “Our office is committed to using every tool we have to find child ...More >>
A Sulphur man was arrested by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit for possessing sexual abuse images of children. Cameron Fairley, 27 of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography; 29 of those were for images of victims under the age of 13. Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement saying “Our office is committed to using every tool we have to find child ...More >>
Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of North Simmons Street and Opelousas Street.More >>
Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of North Simmons Street and Opelousas Street.More >>
Deputies in Jeff Davis Parish arrest a man for dumping a litter of kittens Sunday.More >>
Deputies in Jeff Davis Parish arrest a man for dumping a litter of kittens Sunday.More >>
Give A Wish is a charity that helps kids with life-threatening conditions in Southwest Louisiana and East Texas by granting them their biggest wish.More >>
Give A Wish is a charity that helps kids with life-threatening conditions in Southwest Louisiana and East Texas by granting them their biggest wish.More >>