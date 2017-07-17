Sulphur man arrested on over 100 counts of child pornography - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man arrested on over 100 counts of child pornography

(Source: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit) (Source: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man was arrested by Attorney General Jeff Landry's Cyber Crime Unit for possessing sexual abuse images of children.

Cameron Fairley, 27, of Sulphur, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on 109 counts related to possession of child pornography; 29 of those were for images of victims under the age of 13, Landry said in a statement.

This was a joint investigation between General Landry's CCU, Homeland security investigations, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Sulphur police department.??
