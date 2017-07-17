Copy-Ambush shooting victims' relatives express feelings on social media on anniversary of tragedy

Inside the Burton Coliseum is the sound of Cajun music. And you can't have good Cajun music without a little bit of dancing. That fancy footwork is what the young and the old enjoy doing. "It's great, it's a part of our heritage," said CFMA Lafayette chapter queen Naomie Faul. "I love doing it, it's definitely a workout." But along with the music and dancing, food is also a huge piece of what makes up the 30th annual Cajun Food and Music ...