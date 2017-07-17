Sheriff's Office: Kinder man caught dumping kittens

Deputies in Jeff Davis Parish arrest a man for dumping a litter of kittens Sunday.More >>
Deputies in Jeff Davis Parish arrest a man for dumping a litter of kittens Sunday.More >>
Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of North Simmons Street and Opelousas Street.More >>
Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of North Simmons Street and Opelousas Street.More >>
Give A Wish is a charity that helps kids with life-threatening conditions in Southwest Louisiana and East Texas by granting them their biggest wish.More >>
Give A Wish is a charity that helps kids with life-threatening conditions in Southwest Louisiana and East Texas by granting them their biggest wish.More >>
Drivers should avoid I-10 westbound near the Lakeshore Drive exit to the bridge for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a multiple vehicle accident, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.More >>
Drivers should avoid I-10 westbound near the Lakeshore Drive exit to the bridge for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a multiple vehicle accident, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.More >>
Inside the Burton Coliseum is the sound of Cajun music. And you can't have good Cajun music without a little bit of dancing. That fancy footwork is what the young and the old enjoy doing. "It's great, it's a part of our heritage," said CFMA Lafayette chapter queen Naomie Faul. "I love doing it, it's definitely a workout." But along with the music and dancing, food is also a huge piece of what makes up the 30th annual Cajun Food and Music ...More >>
Inside the Burton Coliseum is the sound of Cajun music. And you can't have good Cajun music without a little bit of dancing. That fancy footwork is what the young and the old enjoy doing. "It's great, it's a part of our heritage," said CFMA Lafayette chapter queen Naomie Faul. "I love doing it, it's definitely a workout." But along with the music and dancing, food is also a huge piece of what makes up the 30th annual Cajun Food and Music ...More >>