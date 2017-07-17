Sheriff's Office: Kinder man caught dumping kittens

Deputies in Jeff Davis Parish have arrested a man for dumping a litter of kittens Sunday.

The man was seen pulled over near Grey Bluff road in Kinder. Deputies stopped the vehicle and questioned a man, Morris Lee Williams, 63, to see if he was dumping garbage or trespassing, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office spokesman. Williams admitted to dumping the litter of kittens.

Williams returned with deputies to the location where he abandoned the kittens and the five kittens were recovered. Williams was arrested and charged with five counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.