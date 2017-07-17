LCPD releases name of shooting victim in Simmons Street homicide

Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide on North Simmons Street in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)

The Lake Charles Police Department has released the name of the victim of a shooting on N. Simmons Street Monday morning.

Gary Obrien, 31, was shot to death when three male subjects entered the residence at 409 N. Simmons Street, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, LCPD spokesman.

Kirkum said police were called at 3:34 a.m. about shots fired near the intersection of Simmons and Opelousas streets. Upon arrival, Obrien was confirmed dead and another person was found to have sustained minor injuries.

Police are looking for three unknown suspects.

Kirkum said two witnesses who were not shot said that three armed males, who had their faces covered and were wearing dark clothing, entered the rear of the residence. When Obrien refused to comply with a demand, one of the males shot and killed him. One of the witnesses did receive a minor injury.

All three then fled on foot.

KPLC's Kayla Courvell spoke to two people who said Obrien is their cousin. They said the home's door was kicked in and there were several other people in the home, including children.

Witnesses at the scene early Monday morning told KPLC that they were not being allowed near the house.

Kirkum asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Colby Thompson or Sgt. Frank Fondel with the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311.

