Homicide under investigation by LCPD

Lake Charles Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of North Simmons Street and Opelousas Street.
Lt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department says his agency was called about shots fired at 3:34 A.M. at 409 N. Simmons Street. He says upon arrival, one person was confirmed dead and another person sustained minor injuries.
LCPD crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene and interviewing witnesses to gather more information.
Lt. Kirkum says they are looking for three unknown suspects. No details were given on their descriptions.
KPLC's Kayla Courvell spoke to two people who say their cousin is the victim shot to death at the house. They say the home's door was kicked in and there were several other people in the home, including children. They say the male victim is between the ages of 25-28.
Witnesses tell us they are not being allowed near the house right now.
There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting and who the person(s) responsible could be.
Stay with KPLC for updates on this developing story.
